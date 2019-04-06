Colorado Avalanche (38-29-14, fifth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (45-27-9, second in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against San Jose. He’s sixth in the league with 98 points, scoring 40 goals and recording 58 assists.

The Sharks are 24-11-5 on their home ice. San Jose is third in the league recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.1 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 66 assists and has recorded 81 points this season. Tomas Hertl has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-0-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .951 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .867 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body), Melker Karlsson: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.