Arizona Coyotes (37-33-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (35-29-13, fifth in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against Arizona. He currently ranks sixth in the league with 94 points, scoring 38 goals and recording 56 assists.

The Avalanche are 18-14-6 at home. Colorado averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Ian Cole leads the team serving 113 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 18-18-3 on the road. Arizona has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 85.6 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Dec. 22, Arizona won 6-4. Brad Richardson scored a team-high two goals for the Coyotes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 94 total points, scoring 38 goals and adding 56 assists. Tyson Barrie has recorded five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 2.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

