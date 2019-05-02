TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews underwent a procedure Thursday to remove hardware from a 2014 surgery.

The team said the procedure won’t affect Matthews’ offseason training.

The Maple Leafs did not give further details on why Matthews required surgery in 2014, but he had a broken femur in 2013 while playing with USA Hockey’s under-17 team.

Matthews had 37 goals and 73 points in 68 games this season, his third in the NHL. He added five goals and an assist in seven playoff games.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.