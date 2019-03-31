Boston Bruins (47-22-9, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 97 points, scoring 34 goals and totaling 63 assists.

The Red Wings are 15-18-5 at home. Detroit has converted on 16.6 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 34 power-play goals.

The Bruins are 16-8-2 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Marchand leads the team serving 94 total minutes. In their last meeting on Dec. 1, Detroit won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has recorded 68 total points while scoring 31 goals and adding 37 assists for the Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Red Wings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Jacob de la Rose: out for season (upper body), Michael Rasmussen: day to day (upper body), Mike Green: out for season (illness), Jonathan Ericsson: day to day (lower body), Thomas Vanek: day to day (middle body), Frans Nielsen: day to day (undisclosed), Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

