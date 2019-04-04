Boston Bruins (48-23-9, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-34-9, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup against Minnesota. He ranks fifth in the league with 100 points, scoring 36 goals and recording 64 assists.

The Wild have gone 16-17-7 in home games. Minnesota has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.7 percent of opponent chances.

The Bruins are 19-15-6 on the road. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes. In their last meeting on Jan. 8, Boston won 4-0. Patrice Bergeron recorded a team-high two assists for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise leads the Wild with 28 goals, adding 33 assists and totaling 61 points. Ryan Donato has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: None listed.

Bruins Injuries: Danton Heinen: day to day (illness), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body).

