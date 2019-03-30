Anaheim Ducks (32-37-10, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-34-9, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Anaheim. He ranks second in the NHL with 114 points, scoring 40 goals and totaling 74 assists.

The Oilers are 18-17-4 on their home ice. Edmonton averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

The Ducks are 18-23-6 in Western Conference play. Anaheim is last in the Western Conference shooting 27.4 shots per game. In their last meeting on Feb. 23, Edmonton won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 74 assists and has collected 114 points this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (upper body), Nick Ritchie: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

