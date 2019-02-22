New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner (40) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers’ Alex Chiasson (39) as Islanders’ Scott Mayfield (24) tries to defend during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored in overtime and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Leon Draisaitl, Sam Gagner and Oscar Klefbom also scored for the Oilers, who have won two games out of their last 13.

Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders, who have lost two straight.

Edmonton grabbed the lead five minutes into the opening period on the power play as Draisaitl tipped a pass from McDavid past Islanders starter Robin Lehner. It was Draisaitl’s 36th goal of the season and his ninth goal in his last nine games.

The Oilers made it 2-0 less than two minutes later when Tobias Rieder passed to a wide-open Gagner, who scored for the first time in his return to his original team after being traded by Vancouver last week.

New York got one back with seven minutes left in the first period when Lee slipping his 21st of the season past outstretched Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen.

The Islanders surged in front late in the first period with two quick goals. They tied the game with 39 seconds left on a two-man advantage on a one-timer from Nelson, and then got another power-play goal from Clutterbuck 28 seconds later to lead 3-2.

There was no scoring in the second period.

Edmonton had plenty of pressure in the third and pulled even with 2:52 remaining when Klefbom cashed in on a rebound. The Oilers outshot the Islanders 17-6 in the third to force extra time.

NOTES: It was the second and final meeting between the teams this season. The Islanders won the first game 5-2 last week in New York. ... The Islanders were playing their second game in as many nights, but it hadn’t been a problem for them previously this season, as they came into the game 9-0-0 in that scenario.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Vancouver on Saturday.

Oilers: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.