Montreal Canadiens (43-29-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (47-25-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Capital One Arena to take on the top team in the Metropolitan Division, the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals are 32-13-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 0.7.

The Canadiens are 19-17-4 on the road. Montreal has given up 46 power-play goals, killing 80.8 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Nov. 19, Washington won 5-4. Alex Ovechkin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 51 goals and has recorded 89 points. Brett Connolly has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body), Brett Connolly: day to day (illness).

Canadiens Injuries: Paul Byron: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.