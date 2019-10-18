“I felt pretty good, actually,” Kempny said afterward. “My legs felt good. Obviously not an easy situation for me. But I got to say just thank you to all of the staff, whole organization, my teammates, my family, my friends who were supporting me all the way through here and help me. It means a lot to me.”

Kempny typically plays next to John Carlson, but Coach Todd Reirden wanted to ease him back into action, so he kept Jonas Siegenthaler on the top pairing. Kempny played just over 14 minutes and also had an interference penalty. Reirden said that he expects Kempny’s minutes to increase when a five-game road trip for the team starts Sunday in Chicago; he said Friday was the “perfect” game for Kempny to get back into.

Carlson, meanwhile, continued his hot streak with three assists, giving him 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in nine games.

“John just continues to get better,” Reirden said. “He’s taken advantage of his situations, and his execution with the puck is as good as I’ve seen from him for sure. . . . The game has slowed down for him.”

The Capitals were the dominant team for most of the evening. They went up 3-1 on center Nic Dowd’s first goal of the season at 3:45 of the second period. Artemi Panarin’s goal at 16:56 cut the Capitals’ lead to one, but the Rangers could get no closer. Forward T.J. Oshie scored his second power-play goal of the evening at 10:18 of the third period to give the Capitals some breathing room, and Garnet Hathaway added an empty netter with 27.7 seconds left. Braden Holtby made 26 saves.

Dowd, who has been in and out of the lineup on the fourth line, played beside Brendan Leipsic and Chandler Stephenson after Richard Panik (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve. Panik took the brunt of a collision with Siegenthaler during the Capitals’ 4-3 win over visiting Toronto on Wednesday.

Kempny’s return was filled with positives for a Capitals blue line that finally had all six players it was projected to have at the start of the season. The Rangers went after Kempny early; Brendan Lemieux hit him high with his shoulder, which caused teammate Radko Gudas to drop the gloves with Lemieux. The hit, albeit high, was right through the center of the chest, which fits the definition for unavoidable head contact. It is not expected to result in supplementary discipline.

Hathaway left the game midway through the second period after he was hit hard in the chest by Jacob Trouba but returned in the third. (Hathaway told reporters after the game that he suffered a broken nose on the hit.) He subsequently dropped the gloves with Brendan Smith and had to leave the ice again, but he returned to the bench with 4:31 left.

“They are a physical team, but they are coming off a back-to-back, too,” Hathaway said. “We got to be dominant. We got to be physical on their top guys, and they pushed back. They were a tough team to play against tonight.”

Oshie got things going on the power play at 2:24 of the first period. After he was flattened by Trouba, he recovered and jammed home a rebound that hit off Rangers defenseman Marc Staal’s skate and went in. Oshie’s third-period tally gave him six goals, the most on the team, through nine games.

The Rangers knotted it at 1 when Pavel Buchnevich scored on the power play at 12:25 of the first period, but Kempny’s goal at 15:16 gave the Capitals the lead again. Jakub Vrana had a chance to extend the advantage with 9:44 left in the second period after he was awarded a penalty shot, but Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (29 saves) denied him with a left-pad stop.

“I really liked how it was a big team win today for us for a number of different reasons,” Reirden said. “Tonight was significant. That was a big game for our team.”

