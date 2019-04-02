Winnipeg Jets (46-29-4, first in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-34-9, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Winnipeg looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Wild have gone 15-17-7 in home games. Minnesota has surrendered 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Jets are 21-17-0 in road games. Winnipeg is sixth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.9. In their last meeting on Feb. 26, Minnesota won 3-2. Ryan Donato recorded a team-high 2 points for the Wild in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 39 assists and has recorded 46 points this season. Donato has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

