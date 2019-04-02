Tampa Bay Lightning (60-15-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (42-29-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning travel to take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

The Canadiens are 23-12-4 on their home ice. Montreal has given up 46 power-play goals, killing 80.8 percent of opponent chances.

The Lightning are 21-4-0 in division games. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference shooting 12.1 percent and averaging 3.9 goals on 32.2 shots per game. In their last meeting on Feb. 16, Tampa Bay won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with a plus-22 in 77 games played this season. Andrew Shaw has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: Paul Byron: day to day (upper body).

Lightning Injuries: Victor Hedman: day to day (upper body), Dan Girardi: out (lower body), Louis Domingue: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

