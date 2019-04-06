Toronto Maple Leafs (46-28-7, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (43-30-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts Toronto aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Canadiens are 14-8-5 in division games. Montreal has converted on 12.9 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 30 power-play goals.

The Maple Leafs are 23-12-5 on the road. Toronto is sixth in the league shooting 10.5 percent and averaging 3.5 goals on 33.2 shots per game. In their last matchup on Feb. 23, Toronto won 6-3. Zach Hyman recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Gallagher leads the Canadiens with 33 goals and has totaled 52 points. Max Domi has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Muzzin: day to day (illness), Nazem Kadri: day to day (undisclosed).

