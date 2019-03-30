Columbus Blue Jackets (43-30-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (44-28-6, second in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville takes on Columbus at Bridgestone Arena in a non-conference matchup.

The Predators are 23-13-2 at home. Nashville has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 13 percent of chances.

The Blue Jackets are 21-14-2 on the road. Columbus has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 84.7 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Jan. 10, Columbus won 4-3. Artemi Panarin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Johansen leads the Predators with 62 total points, scoring 12 goals and adding 50 assists. Viktor Arvidsson has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: Juuse Saros: day to day (illness), Rocco Grimaldi: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam McQuaid: day to day (head).

