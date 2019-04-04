Vancouver Canucks (35-35-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (45-29-6, second in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville takes on Vancouver in Western Conference play.

The Predators are 23-14-2 on their home ice. Nashville has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 12.8 percent of chances.

The Canucks are 11-14-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vancouver has given up 47 power-play goals, killing 81.1 percent of opponent chances. In their last matchup on Dec. 13, Nashville won 4-3. Nick Bonino recorded a team-high 2 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Johansen has recorded 63 total points while scoring 13 goals and collecting 50 assists for the Predators. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: Dan Hamhuis: out (lower body), Juuse Saros: day to day (illness), Rocco Grimaldi: day to day (upper body).

Canucks Injuries: Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jake Virtanen: day to day (undisclosed), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.