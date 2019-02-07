FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, sportscaster Mike Tirico is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Detroit. Tirico will call his first NHL game on Feb. 20 when Detroit hosts Chicago on NBC Sports Network’s “Wednesday Night Hockey”. (Paul Sancya, File/Associated Press)

Mike Tirico will call his first NHL game on Feb. 20 when Detroit hosts Chicago on NBC Sports Network’s “Wednesday Night Hockey.”

Tirico came to NBC from ESPN in 2016 and has been a part of the network’s NHL coverage during the past year. He hosted two games of last year’s Stanley Cup Final as well as this year’s NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame and the All-Star Game in San Jose.

One of the reasons Tirico went to NBC was to be able to call different events such as the NHL and the Olympics, as well as doing more golf coverage. He took over as NBC’s prime-time Olympics host last year during the Pyeongchang Games.

