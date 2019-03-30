St. Louis Blues (41-28-8, third in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (29-40-9, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays St. Louis at Prudential Center in a non-conference matchup.

The Devils are 19-14-6 on their home ice. New Jersey is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 6.9 points per game. Nico Hischier leads the team with 45 total points.

The Blues are 20-13-6 in road games. St. Louis has converted on 20.4 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 46 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Feb. 12, St. Louis won 8-3. Ivan Barbashev recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hischier leads the Devils with 28 assists and has collected 45 points this season. Kenny Agostino has totaled three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: day to day (illness), Nathan Bastian: out (undisclosed), Jesper Bratt: out (lower body).

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

