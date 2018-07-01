FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Winnipeg Jets’ Matt Hendricks celebrates after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Minnesota Wild are bringing in a couple of veteran forwards, agreeing to one-year deals with Matt Hendricks and Eric Fehr. A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press the Wild agreed to a $700,000 contract with the 37-year-old Hendricks. A second person with direct knowledge of talks says the Wild have also agreed to a deal with Fehr. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts cannot be signed until the free agent signing period opens later Sunday, July 1, 2018.(Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Associated Press)

When Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold changed general managers this spring, he was adamant about the strength of a roster he believed only needed some tweaking and not a total overhaul.

New GM Paul Fenton took the Wild into the first day of free agency by making several of those minor adjustments, highlighted by an enhanced third pairing of defensemen and more fourth-line depth for a team that has made the playoffs six straight times but has not advanced past the second round in 15 years.

As the market opened on Sunday, the Wild announced agreements with former Dallas defenseman Greg Pateryn (three years, $6.75 million), restricted free agent defenseman Nick Seeler (three years, $2.175 million) and forward J.T. Brown (two years, $1.375 million).

The Wild also agreed to terms on one-year contracts with forwards Eric Fehr and Matt Hendricks, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts were not yet finalized. Fehr and Hendricks both previously played for Wild coach Bruce Boudreau with Washington, with the 32-year-old Fehr finishing last season with San Jose and the 37-year-old Hendricks playing for Winnipeg.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Pateryn had 12 assists in 73 games for Dallas last season, also setting career highs in ice time, shots on goal, blocked shots and hits. The 28-year-old is a right-handed shot and a solid penalty-killer who played previously for Montreal. Pateryn will likely playing alongside Seeler, who had four assists and a plus-10 rating in 22 games last season in a productive NHL debut with the Wild. He played in all five playoff games, too.

Brown could skate next to a Fehr-anchored fourth line. The son of former Minnesota Vikings running back Ted Brown and a 2011 NCAA champion with Minnesota Duluth, Brown split last season with Tampa Bay and Anaheim. He has 20 goals and 44 assists in 309 career games.

Brown (Rosemount), Hendricks (Blaine) and Seeler (Eden Prairie) are all Minnesota natives.

For more AHL depth, the Wild agreed to terms on two-way contracts with defenseman Matt Bartkowski, who played in 18 games for Calgary last season, forward Mike Liambas, who played briefly for Anaheim in 2017-18, and goalie Andrew Hammond, who played last season for Colorado. Hammond could challenge Alex Stalock for the backup role behind Devan Dubnyk.

Fenton, who replaced Chuck Fletcher, saved the Wild more than $2.4 million against the $79.5 million salary cap by buying out the final year of forward Tyler Ennis’ contract. They also have forward Jason Zucker and defenseman Matt Dumba left to sign as restricted free agents.

