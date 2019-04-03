Ottawa Senators (28-45-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (31-35-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Ottawa in Eastern Conference action.

The Rangers have gone 18-13-8 in home games. New York serves 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 69 total minutes.

The Senators are 10-27-2 in road games. Ottawa ranks eighth in the NHL shooting 10.0 percent and averaging 3.0 goals on 29.7 shots per game. In their last meeting on Nov. 29, Ottawa won 3-0. Drake Batherson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Senators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 30 goals, adding 42 assists and totaling 72 points. Pavel Buchnevich has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Rangers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Rangers Injuries: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (undisclosed), Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body).

Senators Injuries: Zack Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.