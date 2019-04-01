New York Rangers (31-34-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (29-40-10, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on New Jersey in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams at Prudential Center.

The Devils are 8-15-3 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference averaging just 4.3 assists per game. Nico Hischier leads the team with 28 total assists.

The Rangers are 9-11-5 against the rest of their division. New York serves 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 69 total minutes. In their last meeting on March 9, New York won 4-2. Ryan Strome recorded a team-high 3 points for the Rangers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 27 goals, adding 23 assists and recording 50 points. Kenny Agostino has collected three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: day to day (illness), Nathan Bastian: out (undisclosed), Jesper Bratt: out (lower body).

Rangers Injuries: Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body).

