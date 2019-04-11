Pittsburgh Penguins (44-26-12, third in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (48-27-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Uniondale, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Islanders lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Islanders have gone 24-13-4 in home games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.8 shots per game.

The Penguins are 15-8-5 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has scored 271 goals and ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 40. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 44 assists and has collected 62 points this season. Jordan Eberle has totaled six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sidney Crosby has recorded 100 total points while scoring 35 goals and totaling 65 assists for the Penguins. Guentzel has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl).

Penguins Injuries: Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.