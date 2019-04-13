New York Islanders (48-27-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (44-26-12, third in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: New York leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Penguins are 26-15-11 in conference matchups. Pittsburgh has scored 271 goals and is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 40.

The Islanders are 18-9-1 against the rest of their division. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.8 shots per game. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 100 total points, scoring 35 goals and registering 65 assists. Phil Kessel has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-22 in 78 games played this season. Jordan Eberle has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body).

Islanders Injuries: Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl), Anthony Beauvillier: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

