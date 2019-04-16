LAS VEGAS — The NHL will hold its annual awards ceremony June 19 at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The league announced the date and venue Tuesday night before Game 4 of the first-round playoff series between the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

It marks the 11th year of a partnership between the NHL and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which was extended for three years last April, and the 10th time the league will honor the best players and the top performances of the season in Las Vegas.

Last year, the event was held at The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s 4,000-seat concert and entertainment venue. Mandalay Bay Events Center, a 12,000-seat arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, is the home arena for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

“We’re opening up the show to a bigger venue, more people, bigger set, bigger stage and we’re really looking forward to this year’s show,” NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said. “The show has become, and grown over the years, more than just handing out awards. We’re really interested in showing our fans how the NHL and our sport is so meaningful in all communities.”

