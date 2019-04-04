San Jose Sharks (44-27-9, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-37-9, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton comes into the matchup with San Jose as losers of four in a row.

The Oilers are 20-23-5 in conference play. Edmonton averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

The Sharks are 16-8-4 against the rest of their division. San Jose is third in the league recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.1 assists. In their last meeting on Feb. 9, San Jose won 5-2. Kevin Labanc scored a team-high three goals for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 47 goals and has recorded 102 points. Connor McDavid has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .860 save percentage.

Oilers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: day to day (undisclosed), Kyle Brodziak: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks Injuries: Lukas Radil: day to day (lower body), Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body), Melker Karlsson: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.