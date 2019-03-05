Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) reaches for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Brodziak scored the go-ahead goal to cap a three-goal outburst over the final 3:31 of the second period, rallying the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Leon Draisaitl scored his team-leading 41st and added an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, eight assists). Connor McDavid set up two goals in a game Edmonton overcame a 3-1 second-period deficit. Defenseman Darnell Nurse and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton, which won its third straight in closing a five-game trip at 4-1-1. Mikko Koskinen stopped 35 shots.

Jack Eichel scored twice and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the slumping Sabres. Buffalo dropped to 2-7-1 in its past 10.

Linus Ullmark was yanked at the end of the second period, and after allowing four goals on 20 shots. Carter Hutton took over and stopped all seven shots he faced.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta — Tyler Ennis recorded his first career hat trick to lead Toronto past Calgary.

Zach Hyman had two goals for Toronto. Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in the last four games.

Matthew Tkachuk and Derek Ryan scored for Calgary, which has dropped two in a row after a seven-game winning streak. The Flames’ lead atop the Pacific Division remained three points over San Jose.

Frederik Andersen made 35 saves and won his fifth straight, improving to 32-13-3.

David Rittich had 26 stops and slipped to 22-6-5. It was Rittich’s second regulation loss since mid-December. He entered the game 11-1-4 in his last 16 games.

