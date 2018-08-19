EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers signed free-agent forward Scottie Upshall to a professional tryout Sunday.

The 34-year-old Upshall, from Fort McMurray northeast of Edmonton, had seven goals and 12 assists in 63 games last season for St. Louis.

Upshall has 138 goals and 147 assists in 759 regular-season games in 15 seasons with Nashville, Philadelphia, Arizona, Columbus, Florida and St. Louis. In 53 playoff games, he has five goals and eight assists.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.