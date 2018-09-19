NEW YORK — Oskar Lindblom had two goals and an assist to help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 6-4 in exhibition play Wednesday night.

Corban Knight had a goal and two assists, Dale Weise, Mikhail Vorobyov and German Rubtsov added goals, and Scott Laughton had three assists. Brian Elliott started for Philadelphia and allowed three goals on 17 shots. Carter Hart replaced Elliott, and finished with 22 saves.

Matt Beleskey, Ryan Spooner, Pavel Buchnevich and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist started in goal, and allowed five goals on 22 shots. Dustin Tokarski made 10 saves in relief.

PANTHERS 5, CANADIENS 2

At Montreal, Evgenii Dadonov and Jared McCann each scored twice in Florida’s victory over Montreal.

Nick Bjugstad added an empty-net goal for Florida. Roberto Luongo played the first two periods, making 20 saves on 21 shots. Michael Hutchinson, stopped 11 of 12 shots in the third period.



Florida Panthers’ Mike Hoffman lands after sailing over Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

Matthew Peca and Nikita Scherbak scored for the Canadiens. Carey Price played the first half of the game, stopping 20 of 22 shots. Antti Niemi made 16 saves on 18 shots in relief.

Montreal newcomer Max Domi got a match penalty in the third period for a barehanded sucker punch on Aaron Ekblad. With his father — notorious NHL enforcer Tie Domi — watching from the stands, the 23-year-old former Arizona Coyotes forward sent a bloodied Ekblad to the ice with a punch right on the nose. Domi also was given minor and major penalties on the play.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, SENATORS 1

At Ottawa, Ontario, Tyler Ennis scored twice and Toronto beat Ottawa to sweep the two-game preseason series.

Auston Matthews and Jeremy Bracco also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen played two periods, stopping all 19 shots he faced. Calvin Pickard played the third period, allowing one goal on six shots.

Filip Chlapik had a power-play goal for the Senators. Craig Anderson played the first half, allowing a goal on 18 shots. Mike McKenna gave up two goals on nine shots.

John Tavares didn’t accompany the Maple Leafs to Ottawa after scoring twice Tuesday night a 4-1 victory over the Senators in Lucan.

HURRICANES 6, LIGHTNING 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Janne Kuokkanen had a goal and two assists in Carolina’s victory over Tampa Bay.

Dougie Hamilton, Martin Necas, Michael Ferland, Julien Gauthier and Jaccob Slavin also scored. Scott Darling started for the Hurricanes, and stopped all 16 shots he faced in the first half of the game. Callum Booth made 10 saves on 11 shots.

Boris Katchouk scored for Tampa Bay, and Edward Pasquale allowed all six goals on 35 shots.

BRUINS 3, FLAMES 1

In Beijing, Jake DeBrusk scored twice, Tuukka Rask made 22 saves and Boston beat Calgary to sweep the two-game O.R.G. NHL China Games.

DeBrusk broke a tie 5:27 into the third period, and Kevan Miller added an empty-netter. The Bruins won the opener 4-3 in a shootout Saturday night in Shenzhen.

Sean Monahan scored for Calgary, and Mike Smith stopped 16 shots.

