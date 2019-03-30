Toronto Maple Leafs (45-25-7, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (27-44-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa takes on Toronto in Eastern Conference play.

The Senators are 9-14-2 in division matchups. Ottawa has converted on 20.1 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

The Maple Leafs have gone 22-11-5 away from home. Toronto ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 10.8 percent and averaging 3.6 goals on 33.1 shots per game. In their last meeting on March 16, Ottawa won 6-2. Magnus Paajarvi scored a team-high two goals for the Senators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Chabot has recorded 53 total points while scoring 13 goals and adding 40 assists for the Senators. Brian Gibbons has totaled three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Zack Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.