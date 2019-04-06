Columbus Blue Jackets (46-31-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-46-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

The Senators are 18-18-4 on their home ice. Ottawa ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 10.0 percent and averaging 3.0 goals on 29.6 shots per game.

The Blue Jackets are 24-14-2 on the road. Columbus has allowed 30 power-play goals, killing 85 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last meeting on Feb. 22, Columbus won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Gibbons leads the Senators with a plus-four in 19 games played this season. Brady Tkachuk has totaled six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 1.6 penalties and 3.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

