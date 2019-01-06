Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, right, and center Paul Stastny celebrate after Pacioretty’s goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Max Pacioretty broke a tie with 4:14 left in the second period and Malcolm Subban made 36 saves in his first home start since March 30 to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Sunday.

Set up in front of the net, Pacioretty redirected Shea Theodore’s shot from the point past goalie Keith Kincaid. After missing seven games because of a lower-body injury, Pacioretty also had the winner Friday night in his return at Anaheim.

Ryan Reaves added his career-high eighth goal, and Brayden McNabb scored his first goal of the season. Vegas overcame a 2-0 deficit to improve to 17-3-3 since Nov. 21.

Nico Hischier and Ben Lovejoy scored for New Jersey, and Kincaid made 25 saves.

Hischier opened the scoring early in the first period with a one-timer over Subban. Later in the period, Subban was caught in the splits, leaving a wide-open net for Lovejoy.

Shortly after Reaves had a goal waved off because the whistle blew before the puck crossed the goal line, the bruising forward got one to trickle through Kincaid’s five-hole. McNabb tied it in the second period with a shot from the point. The goal was initially waved off because of goaltender interference by Ryan Carpenter, but the call was overturned on a coach’s challenge.

Both teams were 0 for 2 on the power play, and the Golden Knights are mired in an 0-for-16 slump over their last six games. New Jersey is 25 for 26 on the penalty kill in its last seven games.

NOTES: New Jersey star Taylor Hill missed his sixth game and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. ... The Devils are 5-4-2 in day contests this season. ... New Jersey is 27-11-16 in one-goal games. ... The Devils, who are an astounding 87-0-14 when leading after two periods since the 2015-15 season, are 2-15-2 when trailing after two periods this season.

UP NEXT:

Devils: At Buffalo on Tuesday night

Golden Knights: Host New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

