Vegas Golden Knights (43-32-7, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Sharks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Sharks are 17-8-4 against the rest of their division. San Jose is third in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Golden Knights are 18-8-3 against the rest of their division. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 34.3 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Sharks won the last meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Sharks with 38 goals and has totaled 64 points. Tomas Hertl has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Reilly Smith leads the Golden Knights with 34 total assists and has collected 53 points. William Karlsson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .871 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body), Timo Meier: day to day (wrist).

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

