PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Jake Guentzel to a five-year, $30 million contract extension Thursday.

The extension runs through 2023-24.

The 24-year-old Guentzel joined the team midway through the 2016-17 season, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup. He led all players in the playoffs that season with 13 goals, second-most by a rookie in league history. He had 21 points to tie the NHL rookie record and five game-winning goals to set an NHL rookie mark. During the playoffs last season, he had 10 goals and 11 assists in 12 games.

A third-round pick in 2013, he has 15 goals and 18 assists in 36 games this season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.