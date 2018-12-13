Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov is pushed to the ice by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and defenseman Jeff Petry during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

MONTREAL — Jeff Petry scored twice and Casey Price made 28 saves for his fourth consecutive victory as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 on Thursday night.

Matthew Peca, Brendan Gallagher, Artturi Lehkonen and Andrew Shaw also scored for the Canadiens, who have won four of their last five games. Phillip Danault and Kenny Agostino each had two assists.

Andrei Svechnikov had two goals, and Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes. Petr Mrazek made 34 saves in place of injured Curtis McElhinney.

The Canadiens were coming off a season-worst 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

The teams combined for seven goals in a back-and-forth third period.

Down 2-1, Carolina tied it up 23 seconds into the third period. Svechnikov, with his second of the game, scored off his own rebound and notched the first multi-goal game of his NHL career.

Gallagher restored the one-goal lead 22 seconds later when he cut hard to the net and slid the puck between Mrazek’s pads his 14th goal of the year. He is tied with Max Domi with 14 goals.

Lehkonen made it 4-2 at 4:22 before Slavin got one back for the Hurricanes at 10:51.

The Canadiens went up 5-3 when Shaw scored his ninth of the season on a breakaway at 12:24. That score was his ninth of the season and extended his points streak to six games.

Carolina cut the deficit again when Aho beat Price with 4:22 remaining.

Petry sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:59 left. He has five goals in his last six games.

Svechnikov broke a scoreless deadlock with a 4-on-4 goal at 2:53 of the second period. With a burst of speed from center ice, Svechnikov blew past Shea Weber before backhanding the puck high into the net.

Peca, a healthy scratch for the last two games, tied the score with his second of the season and first goal since Nov. 8. Following a bad giveaway by Haydn Fleury in Carolina’s zone, Peca spun around and fired a no-look shot over Mrazek’s left shoulder at 13:51.

The Canadiens took the lead three minutes later when Petry, after a soft clearing attempt by the Hurricanes, skated into the slot and fired a wrist shot past Mrazek.

NOTES: The game was the second of three meetings between the Canadiens and ‘Canes this season. ... The Hurricanes lead the league in shots per game, but managed just four in a first period dominated by Montreal.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Home against Washington on Friday.

Canadiens: Home against Ottawa on Saturday.

