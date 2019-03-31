New York Rangers (30-34-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (37-33-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on New York in Eastern Conference play.

The Flyers are 10-14-2 against division opponents. Philadelphia has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 17.3 percent of chances.

The Rangers have gone 12-21-5 away from home. New York serves 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 61 total minutes. In their last meeting on Jan. 29, Philadelphia won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with a plus-12 in 78 games played this season. Sean Couturier has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Rangers Injuries: Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

