Philadelphia Flyers (37-32-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (42-28-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits Carolina in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes are 10-12-2 against division opponents. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.6 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Flyers are 18-16-4 on the road. Philadelphia has allowed 45 power-play goals, killing 79.6 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last meeting on Jan. 3, Carolina won 5-3. Teuvo Teravainen recorded a team-high 3 points for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 30 goals, adding 51 assists and totaling 81 points. Teravainen has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

