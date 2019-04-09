Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Nashville Predators (47-29-6, first in the Central Division during the regular season)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nashville hosts series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Dallas Stars to open the Western Conference first round.

The Predators are 27-21-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 82.1 percent of opponent chances.

The Stars are 14-10-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has converted on 21 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 45 power-play goals. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. Nashville went 3-2 against Dallas during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Arvidsson leads the Predators with 34 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 48 points. Filip Forsberg has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 goals, adding 47 assists and recording 80 points. Alexander Radulov has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.