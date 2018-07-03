NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Colin Blackwell to a two-year, two-way contract.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the agreement Tuesday.

Blackwell will make $650,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the American Hockey League in 2018-19. He will get $700,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the AHL in 2019-20.

The 25-year-old Blackwell had 17 goals and 28 assists in 61 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2017-18.

Blackwell, who is 5-foot-9, had four goals and seven assists in 57 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2016-17.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.