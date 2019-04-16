Nashville Predators (47-29-6, first in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nashville leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Predators won the last meeting 3-2.

The Stars are 14-10-2 against division opponents. Dallas has converted on 21 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 45 power-play goals.

The Predators are 27-21-2 in Western Conference play. Nashville has converted on 12.9 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 33 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 goals, adding 47 assists and collecting 80 points. Alexander Radulov has recorded six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ryan Johansen leads the Predators with 64 total points, scoring 14 goals and registering 50 assists. Viktor Arvidsson has totaled 5 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-3-0, averaging two goals, four assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, five assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Predators Injuries: Wayne Simmonds: out (lower body), Brian Boyle: out (appendix).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

