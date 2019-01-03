Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

MONTREAL — Carey Price made 33 saves in his return from injury to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Thursday night.

Price picked up his second shutout of the season and 42nd overall in his first appearance after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. Jordie Benn and Jonathan Drouin scored for Montreal.

Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson left because of a lower-body injury in the second period. Named to the All-Star Games on Wednesday, Pettersson was injured after getting tangled with fellow rookie and Habs forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Pettersson’s right knee was caught between Kotkaniemi’s legs as they both fell to the ice. The Swede stayed down on the ice before getting to his feet and going to the dressing room.

Joel Armia also returned to the Canadiens after missing 25 games because of a knee injury. The Finn had an assist.

Vancouver’s Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

Benn opened the scoring with his third goal of the season at 11:50 of the first. Minutes after Pettersson’s injury, Drouin burst up the wing for his 13th of the season.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Nashville on Saturday night.

