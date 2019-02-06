New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev reacts a save against against Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers won 4-3. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Tony DeAngelo scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout and the New York Rangers rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes and Filip Chytil scored for New York and Alexandar Georgiev finished with 27 saves. The Rangers won for the second time in five games (2-2-1) after a stretch in which they won four of five.

Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston, Brad Marchand had two assists, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 36 shots. The Bruins had a two-game winning streak end, but earned a point for the fifth straight game (2-0-3).

Zibanejad and Marchand each scored in the third round of the tiebreaker, and the Rangers won it when David Krejci missed on the Bruins’ last attempt.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, SENATORS 4

TORONTO — Morgan Rielly broke a tie midway through the third period and Toronto beat Ottawa.

Rielly started a rush after an Ottawa turnover, passed to Zach Hyman, and took Hyman’s backhand pass alone in front of the goal for his 14th of the season. It also was Rielly’s career-high 53rd point.

Auston Matthews, fresh off news of a contract extension, Hyman, Andreas Johnsson and John Tavares also scored for Toronto. Magnus Paajarvi scored twice, and Thomas Chabot and Matt Duchene added goals for Ottawa. Toronto won its third straight and handed Ottawa its fifth straight loss.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.