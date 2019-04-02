Detroit Red Wings left wing Taro Hirose greets the bench after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings and coach Jeff Blashill have agreed on a two-year contract extension.

The 45-year-old Blashill is in his fourth season as coach of the storied franchise, which will miss the playoffs for the third straight year.

General manager Ken Holland says Blashill has done well to develop the young talent on the roster as the Red Wings rebuild. Before their skid, Detroit had reached the postseason for 25 consecutive seasons.

Blashill’s NHL head coaching record is 135-143-47. The extension was announced hours before the Red Wings hosted Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.