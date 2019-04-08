FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches against the Montreal Canadiens in the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Detroit. The Red Wings and coach Jeff Blashill have agreed on a two-year contract extension. The 45-year-old Blashill is in his fourth season as coach of the storied franchise, which will miss the playoffs for the third straight year. (Paul Sancya, File/Associated Press)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill will lead the U.S. at the men’s world hockey championship next month in Slovakia.

USA Hockey announced Monday that Blashill would be back to coach the team for a third straight year. The Americans finished third last year and fifth in 2017.

New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes, Detroit assistant and former Olympic coach Dan Bylsma and Kevin Reiter of USA Hockey will serve as assistants.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.