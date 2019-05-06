FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Ken Holland, Detroit Red Wings senior vice president, left, shakes hands with Steve Yzerman, executive vice president and general manager, during a news conference in Detroit. The Red Wings have hired Pat Verbeek as assistant general manager to work in the new regime run by Steve Yzerman. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

The Detroit Red Wings have hired Pat Verbeek as assistant general manager to work with Steve Yzerman.

Verbeek joins Yzerman, the longtime Red Wings captain who was recently named GM, after working for him with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Yzerman stepped down as Lightning GM before the season.

The departure of Verbeek led Tampa Bay to promote Al Murray, Jamie Pushor and Stacy Roest to assistant GMs under Julien BriseBois. The Lightning also added Mathieu Darche as director of hockey operations.

Yzerman’s hiring in Detroit moved Ken Holland upstairs as president of hockey operations. Holland has since been linked to the Edmonton Oilers’ GM vacancy.

The Vegas Golden Knights last week promoted assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon and made George McPhee president of hockey operations in part to keep a sought-after executive. McPhee said it was his idea to make McCrimmon the day-to-day point man, which is different than the moves of Holland, Jim Rutherford with Carolina and Lou Lamoriello with New Jersey in recent years that caused those veteran GMs to seek jobs elsewhere.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.