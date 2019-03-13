DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Brian Lashoff to a two-year contract extension.

Detroit made the move Wednesday, keeping a key player from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. The 28-year-old Lashoff had 11 assists in 44 games for the Griffins this year.

Lashoff has two goals and 11 assists in 123 NHL games with the Red Wings. He had six points in 75 games during the 2013-14 season.

