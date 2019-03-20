Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) makes the save against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have signed goalie Jimmy Howard to a $4 million, one-year contract extension.

The deal keeps Howard in the fold for next season. The 34-year-old Howard has played for the Red Wings his whole NHL career. He’s third on the franchise’s career list in wins (240) and fourth in shutouts (24).

Howard played in his 500th career game on Feb. 14 and was named to the NHL All-Star game for the third time in his career this season.

Howard is 19-20-5 this season with a 3.05 goals-against average.

The Red Wings announced his extension Wednesday.

