Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine (29) can’t get past Ottawa Senators’ Dylan DeMelo (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Ryan Dzingel scored at 3:44 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Mark Stone, Rudolfs Balcers and Matt Duchene scored power-play goals, and Stone and Dzingel each had one assist. Anders Nilsson stopped 23 shots to help the Senators improve to 3-7-0 in their last 10.

Tyler Myers scored twice and Brandon Tanev added a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. They each scored a short-handed goal. Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves, a week after he was in goal in Ottawa in Winnipeg’s 5-2 loss.

Myers scored his second goal, and seventh of the season, through traffic at 14:01 of the third to tie it at 3. Nilsson made a pad save on Blake Wheeler with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

NOTES: Stone’s goal drew some cheers. The Winnipegger has been in trade rumors with the Jets. ... Winnipeg was without defensemen Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) and Joe Morrow (lower body).

Senators: At Chicago on Monday night.

Jets: At Colorado on Wednesday night.

