Nashville Predators (44-29-6, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (31-38-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into the matchup with Nashville after losing seven straight games.

The Sabres have gone 20-14-5 in home games. Buffalo scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Jeff Skinner leads the team with 37 total goals.

The Predators are 21-15-4 on the road. Nashville has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 82.4 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Dec. 3, Nashville won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 77 total points, scoring 27 goals and adding 50 assists. Rasmus Dahlin has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Sabres: 1-8-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Marco Scandella: day to day (foot), Zach Bogosian: day to day (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen: day to day (illness).

Predators Injuries: Dan Hamhuis: out (lower body), Juuse Saros: day to day (illness), Rocco Grimaldi: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.