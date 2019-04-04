Ottawa Senators (29-45-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (31-39-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into the matchup against Ottawa as losers of eight straight games.

The Sabres are 9-12-5 against the rest of their division. Buffalo scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Jeff Skinner leads the team with 38 total goals.

The Senators are 10-15-2 against the rest of their division. Ottawa ranks seventh in the NHL shooting 10.0 percent and averaging 3.0 goals on 29.7 shots per game. In their last meeting on March 26, Ottawa won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Hutton leads the Sabres with a minuszero in 49 games played this season. Skinner has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Sabres: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Marco Scandella: day to day (foot), Zach Bogosian: day to day (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen: day to day (illness).

Senators Injuries: Zack Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

