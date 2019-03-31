Columbus Blue Jackets (44-30-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (31-37-10, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo comes into the matchup with Columbus after losing six games in a row.

The Sabres are 17-24-8 in conference games. Buffalo scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Jeff Skinner leads them with 37 total goals.

The Blue Jackets are 22-14-2 on the road. Columbus has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 84.8 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Jan. 29, Buffalo won 5-4. Evan Rodrigues recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sabres in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 77 total points, scoring 27 goals and adding 50 assists. Casey Mittelstadt has recorded 4 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Sabres: 1-8-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Marco Scandella: day to day (foot), Zach Bogosian: day to day (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen: day to day (illness).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam McQuaid: day to day (head).

