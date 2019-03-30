Vegas Golden Knights (42-30-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (43-25-9, second in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Vegas looking to break its five-game home losing streak.

The Sharks are 23-10-5 at home. San Jose ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 10.6 percent and averaging 3.5 goals on 33.3 shots per game.

The Golden Knights are 17-6-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. In their last meeting on March 18, Vegas won 7-3. Reilly Smith recorded a team-high three assists for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 65 assists and has recorded 78 points this season. Tomas Hertl has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .874 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: day to day (undisclosed).

Golden Knights Injuries: Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (lower body).

