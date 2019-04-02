San Jose Sharks (44-26-9, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-35-10, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose faces Vancouver in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks have gone 19-16-5 in home games. Vancouver has given up 46 power-play goals, killing 81.2 percent of opponent chances.

The Sharks are 20-15-4 on the road. San Jose is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 10.7 percent and averaging 3.5 goals on 33.1 shots per game. In their last matchup on Feb. 16, San Jose won 3-2. Timo Meier recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 27 goals, adding 38 assists and totaling 65 points. Bo Horvat has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .858 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jake Virtanen: day to day (undisclosed), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body).

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: day to day (undisclosed).

